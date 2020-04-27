Eastern Bank Has $13.55 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Eastern Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,740 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,272,000 after purchasing an additional 204,248 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,764,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,643,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,243,000 after purchasing an additional 280,607 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,497,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after purchasing an additional 229,860 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,162,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,522,648. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

