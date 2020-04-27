Eastern Bank Has $14.63 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,760 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned approximately 1.70% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,770.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,348,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,587 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $10,371,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,945.0% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 328,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 318,180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 432,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 300,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,180,000.

NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.41. 11,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $22.03.

