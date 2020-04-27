Eastern Bank Has $14.67 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Eastern Bank lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,606 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned approximately 1.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 91,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.32. 1,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,857. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

