Eastern Bank Has $18.20 Million Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals comprises approximately 1.4% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $18,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,639,000 after acquiring an additional 115,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,146,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after acquiring an additional 265,354 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.26. The stock had a trading volume of 106,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,405. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

