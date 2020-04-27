Eastern Bank Has $18.50 Million Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Eastern Bank cut its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for 1.4% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eastern Bank owned about 0.06% of Allstate worth $18,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Allstate by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Allstate to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.73.

ALL stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.09. 1,605,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,458. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

