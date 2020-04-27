Eastern Bank Has $2.17 Million Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,778,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 558,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,053,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,757. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.63. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

