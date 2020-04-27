Eastern Bank Has $2.61 Million Holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Eastern Bank increased its stake in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 597.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,122 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in IBM were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total transaction of $177,213.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,311.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.92. 4,919,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,050,672. The company has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. IBM has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.20.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a return on equity of 57.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IBM will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IBM from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on IBM from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on IBM from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.07.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

