Eastern Bank Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 121.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 1.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Paypal by 4.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Paypal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 213,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $526,595,000 after acquiring an additional 474,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.53. 6,659,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,199,926. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.