Eastern Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,921 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned about 3.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.42. 37,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,052. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

