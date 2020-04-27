Eastern Bank Lowers Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ICE traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.35. 169,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,154. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average of $91.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.93.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,214 shares of company stock worth $19,039,789 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

