Eastern Bank Purchases 40,003 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 743.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in VF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of VF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in VF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,163,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,975,000 after acquiring an additional 824,480 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in VF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 41,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in VF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 122,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 31,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VF stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,592,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,416. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.93. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.59.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

