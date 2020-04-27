Eastern Bank Purchases New Holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,018,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,313,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,855,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,844,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane alerts:

Shares of TT traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.32. 191,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.11. Trane has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.82.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.