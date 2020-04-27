Eastern Bank Purchases New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 765,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,077,000. Eastern Bank owned approximately 6.80% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.57. 2,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,401. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45.

