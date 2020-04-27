Eastern Bank Sells 11,956 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Eastern Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,956 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $15,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,420,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,980,000 after acquiring an additional 156,017 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $230,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 26.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.59. The stock had a trading volume of 206,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,264. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.83.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

