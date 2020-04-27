Eastern Bank Sells 14,264 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Eastern Bank reduced its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,264 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter valued at $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.98.

SYY traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.92. 7,302,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,713,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.29.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

