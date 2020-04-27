Eastern Bank Sells 188,151 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,151 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned about 0.85% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Shares of BSCM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,435. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

