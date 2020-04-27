Eastern Bank Sells 22,993 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,854 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22,993 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $4.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $348.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,375,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

