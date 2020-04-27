Eastern Bank Sells 8,318 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.66. The company had a trading volume of 209,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,534. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $116.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Danaher’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total value of $1,831,021.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

