Eastern Bank Sells 947 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eastern Bank cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,552 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 126,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,911,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,590,000 after purchasing an additional 158,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 544.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,487,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.83. The firm has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.