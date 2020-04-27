Eastern Bank Takes $14.94 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 754,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,943,000. Eastern Bank owned approximately 8.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.81. 1,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

