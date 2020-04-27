Eastern Bank Takes $6.85 Million Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,845,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Iqvia by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Iqvia by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Iqvia by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Iqvia by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,951,000 after buying an additional 722,345 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Iqvia from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Iqvia from $194.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.41.

Shares of IQV traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.65. The company had a trading volume of 123,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,718. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 136.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $969,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

