Eastern Bank Takes $7.78 Million Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Global Payments by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $5.82 on Monday, hitting $158.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,920. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.37. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.