Eastern Bank Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,740 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned 0.82% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCL traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.15. 10,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,570. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17.

