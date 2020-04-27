Eastern Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises about 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $16,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,748 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 26.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 187,572 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after purchasing an additional 38,936 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 136,926 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $22,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.7% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,052. The company has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.59. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

