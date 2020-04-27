eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.81.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,086,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,582,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,403.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 18.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,229 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in eBay by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 139,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358,656 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $100,961,000 after buying an additional 224,552 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.