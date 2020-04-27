Elementis (ELM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Elementis (LON: ELM):

4/24/2020 – Elementis had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 186 ($2.45) to GBX 99 ($1.30). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Elementis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/9/2020 – Elementis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 155 ($2.04).

4/7/2020 – Elementis was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 65 ($0.86) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 115 ($1.51).

4/1/2020 – Elementis was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2020 – Elementis had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 153 ($2.01) to GBX 55 ($0.72). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Elementis had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 140 ($1.84). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Elementis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/19/2020 – Elementis had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 75 ($0.99). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Elementis was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2020 – Elementis had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Elementis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/2/2020 – Elementis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 165 ($2.17).

Shares of LON ELM opened at GBX 66.89 ($0.88) on Monday. Elementis plc has a 12-month low of GBX 18.07 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 185.70 ($2.44). The company has a market cap of $382.56 million and a P/E ratio of 8.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a GBX 4.45 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Elementis’s previous dividend of $2.23. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

In other news, insider Ralph Hewins acquired 15,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £15,034 ($19,776.37). Also, insider Andrew Duff acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($26,045.78). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 69,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,400.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

