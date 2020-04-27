Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.66 ($8.91).

Several research firms have issued reports on ENEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.20 ($8.37) price target on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.10 ($10.58) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.