Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 235,892 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,892 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $28,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 30.1% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 376.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.7% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of UL opened at $51.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

