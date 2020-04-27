Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,223 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of ANSYS worth $31,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $249.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.56.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $259.45 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.19 and a 200-day moving average of $248.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total transaction of $773,202.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,649 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,551 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

