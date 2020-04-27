Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 111,022 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,022 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.27% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $35,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $106.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.97. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.98 and a fifty-two week high of $128.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5179 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

