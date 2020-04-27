Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,913 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,256,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $30,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BP by 2.9% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in BP by 166.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in BP by 9.2% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BP by 7.3% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 116.90 and a beta of 0.98. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.21.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.