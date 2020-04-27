Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,629 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $30,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 79,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 85,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN opened at $41.50 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98.

