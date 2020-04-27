Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,062 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.97% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $28,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $69.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.63. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

