Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,623 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Smith & Nephew worth $30,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 5.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 17.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $38.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.52. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

