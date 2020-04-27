Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $28.81 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of SBA Communications worth $28,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $15,115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Carr sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.85, for a total value of $1,606,655.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,753.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,904. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Citigroup upped their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.71.

Shares of SBAC opened at $305.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.05 and a beta of 0.37. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $197.86 and a 52 week high of $315.84.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

