Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $29.36 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.06% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $29,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,547,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,486,000 after purchasing an additional 609,729 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,760.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 688,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,076,000 after purchasing an additional 651,301 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 563,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 166,720 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,816,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 475,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $29.87 on Monday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

