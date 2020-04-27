Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $34.31 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of ResMed worth $34,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,156,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ResMed by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,039,000 after buying an additional 205,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,694,000 after buying an additional 157,252 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ResMed by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after buying an additional 140,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,208,882,000 after purchasing an additional 133,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.67.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $161.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.80 and a 200-day moving average of $152.97. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.94 and a 1-year high of $177.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $1,144,679.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,227,566.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $440,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,122,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,978. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.