Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 119,402 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,270,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,402 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of PPL worth $31,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in PPL by 513.5% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $25.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Cfra increased their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.