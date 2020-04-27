Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 35,087 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,087 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Lululemon Athletica worth $28,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,491 shares of company stock valued at $120,795,871 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $214.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.92. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

