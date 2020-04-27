Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 708 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $31,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,679,405.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $713.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $684.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $733.26. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $712.44.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

