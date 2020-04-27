Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $33,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 244.8% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 869,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,205 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP opened at $227.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

