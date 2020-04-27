Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,363,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $38,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

SPEM stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68.

