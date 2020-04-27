Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.39% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $28,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $105.96 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $135.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average is $121.88.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

