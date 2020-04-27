Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 59,924 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,924 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.11% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $31,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $72.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.85. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

