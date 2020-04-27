Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,880 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,065 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,554. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Express from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on American Express from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

American Express stock opened at $83.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average of $114.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

