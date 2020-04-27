Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,359 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of National Grid worth $28,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in National Grid by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in National Grid by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in National Grid by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

NYSE:NGG opened at $58.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGG. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.