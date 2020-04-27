Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the quarter. FARO Technologies accounts for about 1.9% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of FARO Technologies worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FARO traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.20. 14,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,617. The stock has a market cap of $876.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.49. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FARO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

