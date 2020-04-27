Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,455 shares during the quarter. Frontdoor makes up 2.9% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Frontdoor worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,219,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,557,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Frontdoor by 461.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 702,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 577,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,885,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,417,000 after purchasing an additional 491,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,715,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at $301,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.41. 12,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.55. Frontdoor Inc has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

