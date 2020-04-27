Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Brink’s accounts for about 7.8% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Brink’s worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded down $3.27 on Monday, hitting $44.13. 1,159,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,149. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 100.74%. The company had revenue of $935.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ronald James Domanico bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,205,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,227,228.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,615. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

