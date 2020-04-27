Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the quarter. Envista makes up 3.0% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Envista worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 2,654.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Envista by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NVST traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 39,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,323. Envista Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $33.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

